Cindy Prasnicky

Cindy A. Prasnicky, 61, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home in Jump River, following a 4-year long battle with cancer.
Cindy was born on Dec. 21, 1958. She started her life in Gilman, the daughter of Edna and Leo Madlon, who are both deceased. She then started a family of her own marrying the love of her life, John Prasnicky. They were married just shy of 46 years. As they began, she farmed and received her CNA certificate. She spent 15 years caring for many others, making each of them and others part of her family. She finished her career at Jeld-Wen Windows in Hawkins until she could no longer work.
John and Cindy have two children, David and Darlene, both of Jump River; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Gregg of Glen Flora, Randy of Lublin and Joe of Jump River and many others that called her mom and grandma.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Gordon; two sisters, Sharon and Janet and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m., Friday, June 18, at the Jump River Community Center. Burial will follow in Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Jump River.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
