Michael LeRoy Garza, age 21, of Ripon, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, while away on work.
Michael was born Oct. 15, 2000, in Portage, the son of John Garza and Jennifer Lybert. He graduated from high school and loved music, traveling and enjoyed partaking in cannibus.
Survivors include his mother, Jennifer Lybert of Ripon; siblings, John “JJ” (Hannah) Garza of Chetek, Zach Garza of Ripon, Cassandra Garza of Waupun, Rose Garza of Georgia and Heather Williams of Florida; special friend, Shilo Nichols of Ripon; maternal grandparents, Diana Lybert and Donald Lybert and three uncles, Randy Lybert, Ramon Garza and Robert Garza and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Garza on Feb. 1, 2013; grandmother, Grandma Upshaw in January 2022; his paternal grandparents; and an aunt, Mary Garza.
A gathering for friends and family for Michael will be held from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971. A memorial is being established in his name.
Please visit www.ButzinMarchant.com to send online condolences.
