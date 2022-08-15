Barry T. Nelson, 52, of Weyerhaeuser, died on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at Island Lake Church of Christ with Dave Willingham officiating. Burial will follow in Island Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
