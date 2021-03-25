Bradley Taylor

Bradley Gene Taylor, 70, of Gilman, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Brad was born on Feb. 13, 1951 in Michigan, welcomed as the first child of Don and Inez (Klaar) Taylor.
He grew up in the Bloomer/New Auburn area and graduated from New Auburn High School.
On occasion Brad could be known as a bit of a charmer with a wild side. He enjoyed playing softball on local teams in his early adult years and took a try at the Army life.
Never one to settle any place for too long, he made many acquaintances along life's journey.
Brad quietly passed away due to a pre-existing medical condition.
Brad leaves behind Jeanne Nelson and their children, Jason (Lisa) and son Oliver of Sheldon and Jill (David) Brown and son Quinten of Horicon; his brothers, Don Jr. (Melissa) and Tracey (Karolee); his sisters, Susan Taylor, Sandra Metcalf and Sharon (Jeff) Shipman and many family members.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Don Sr. and Inez and his siblings, Ronald, Harold, Charleen and Eva Dawn.
Private internment of the ashes will occur at the Island Lake Cemetery where his final resting place will be in the family plot.
