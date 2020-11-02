Robert Cynor, Sr.

Robert Dean Cynor Sr., 87, of Sheldon, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, peacefully at home with his family by his side due to longtime struggle with congestive heart failure and issues with COPD.
Bob was born in Sheldon on Oct. 10, 1933. He was born and raised on a dairy farm and farmed most of his life until he retired. Bob was drafted into the Army in 1955 and served till 1957. He returned home and married Geraldine Jiskra on April 15, 1958. They settled down in Sheldon where they farmed and raised seven children.
Bob loved playing polka music and had a band that played for over 30 years for many parties, weddings and anniversaries around the area. He loved working on the farm and working in his garden. Most of all he loved his family and always looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his wife, Geraldine Cynor; three sisters, Rose Roloff, Evelyn Lompa and Dorthy Haraburda; five brothers, Jack, Frank, Charlie, Theodore and Joseph Cynor; four sons, Dean (Becky Prince), Michael (Susan), Robert Jr. (Dawn) and Bernie Cynor; three daughters, Caroline (Todd) Pake, Cheryl Cynor and Julie (Don) Hopkins; 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Julia (Lawrence) Cynor; his brothers, George and Jim and his sister, Ethel.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon. Burial with military honors provided by Sheldon American Legion Post 316 was in the Bohemian National Cemetery in Cadott.
A celebration of life for Robert will be set for a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith assisted with the arrangements.
Commented