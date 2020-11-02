Robert Cynor, Sr.

Robert Dean Cynor Sr., 87, of Sheldon, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, peacefully at home with his family by his side due to longtime struggle with congestive heart failure and issues with COPD. A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon. Burial with military honors provided by Sheldon American Legion Post 316 was in the Bohemian National Cemetery in Cadott. A celebration of life for Robert will be set for a later date.