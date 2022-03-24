Frederick Krings

Frederick "Fred" E. Krings, 86, of Watertown, completed this life’s journey on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Fred was born on Aug. 17, 1935, in Hawkins, to Frederick and Mary Krings. He was the eighth of nine siblings. After graduation from Hawkins High School, he worked at the Northern Sash & Door Company (now Jeldwyn Windows). He joined the Army in 1954 and served two years, being stationed in Hawaii serving as a Field Artillery Crewman.
After the service he trained as an apprentice carpenter and became a Master Carpenter, working on many homes around the Milwaukee area. On May 31, 1958, Fred married Patricia Quinn "Pat" who also had grown up in Hawkins. They lived in Wauwatosa where their children Sally Elftman (Bryan) and Terry were born. He helped build their house in Waukesha where they then lived for 4 years. They then moved to a small 3 acre farm nearby which kept him busy with renovating. He was able to have a couple cows, a large garden and a workshop. Throughout the years he made beautiful wood furniture for his family.
After he retired and Pat had passed on, he moved to his residence in Watertown, where he continued gardening, hunting, and enjoying spending time with his family.
In addition to his children, Fred was blessed with grandchildren, Kyle Elftman (Melissa) and Jamie Busse (David). Also, great-grandsons, Fred and Walter Elftman.
Fred is also survived by sister, Viola Dost; brothers, Elgin and Kenny Krings; sisters-in law, Myrt Krings and Helen Krings; brother-in-law, Gary Quinn (Cynthia) and sisters-in law, Margie Nerison (Ron) and Peggy Mabie.
He was preceded in death by sister, Phyllis Pempeck; brothers, Willis, Don, Orville and Norbert; and brothers-in-law, Lee Quinn and Wayne Mabie.
A Celebration of Fred’s life will be from 3-4:15 p.m., Monday, April 4, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Rd. (corner of Hwy J & JJ, 4 blocks south of Interstate 94) Waukesha, with a memorial service at 4:30 p.m.
Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
