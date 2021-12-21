On the evening of Dec. 19, 2021, Jeneen Giacomino, embraced in the loving arms of her family, was accompanied by angels to her heavenly home. She died peacefully on the family farm, which she cherished.
Jeneen Marie was born on Aug. 29, 1970, to James and Judy Susedik in Neillsville. During her childhood, she enjoyed innumerable precious memories with her family. She spent many days on her Grandpa Walter’s farm. Her passion for horses and love of animals began in her youth.
Jeneen graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1988. In 1993, she married her soulmate, Shannon Giacomino. They spent 35 years building a life together and shared a love that is an inspiration to all who knew them. Throughout their good times and hardships, their love grew stronger and deeper.
Jeneen’s life was shaped and supported by all those she loved — her husband, children, grandchildren, family and dear friends. Jeneen prayed to blessed by God’s miracles and during the past 3-1/2 years, the miracles included the time to enjoy multiple trail rides, beautiful sunsets, using her cherished horse and buggy, hunting, fishing, campfires and always surrounded by family and friends.
Jeneen will be missed and loved eternally by those who survive; her husband, Shannon; her children, Jenna (Anson) McCune and Luke (Natasha) Giacomino; her grandchildren, Eliza and Finley; her parents, James Allen Sr. (Judy) Susedik; a sister, Jennifer Susedik; a brother, Jimmy Susedik Jr., and numerous other family members and dear friends.
Greeting her in Heaven are her uncle and godfather, Jim "Cracky" Marten; her grandparents, Walter (Jessie) Marten and John (Hazel) Susedik; and her mother-in-law, Evangelyn "Vangi" Pederson.
Jeneen was an angel on Earth, adored by all who knew her. She touched so many lives with her strong work ethic, her joyful spirit, kindness, love and faith. We picture Jeneen, painfree, being carried to the hands of Jesus on the back of her beloved horse Jack.
The family wishes to thank Pastor Ahles, Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Mayo Clinic Hospice, and all friends, neighbors, doctors and nurses who cared for Jeneen through her journey.
Funeral Services for Jeneen will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Elk Creek Lutheran Church. Pastor Valerian Ahles will officiate. Friends may call on the family during a visitation at the church from 9:30 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. A luncheon at the church for continued sharing of memories will follow.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo is serving the family, (715) 597-3711.
