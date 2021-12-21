On the evening of Dec. 19, 2021, Jeneen Giacomino, embraced in the loving arms of her family, was accompanied by angels to her heavenly home. She died peacefully on the family farm, which she cherished. Funeral Services for Jeneen will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Elk Creek Lutheran Church. Pastor Valerian Ahles will officiate. Friends may call on the family during a visitation at the church from 9:30 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. A luncheon at the church for continued sharing of memories will follow.