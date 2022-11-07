George J. Zalesny, Jr., 63, of Robinsdale, Minn., died on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the family farm in Chetek under the care of Marshfield Medical Center Hospice.
George was born on March 30, 1959, in Rice Lake, to George and Helen (Uchytil) Zalesny. He grew up on the family farm south of Weyerhaeuser, and his love for farm animals carried through his entire life. He graduated from Weyerhaeuser High School and took pride in being part of the sports program, especially football.
George was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. His love for his family shown through by always being present at family events and holidays. He had a knack for bringing smiles to his nieces and nephews faces with unique Christmas gifts.
George and his family will forever be grateful for the love and dedication of his sister, Sue. We will miss him dearly.
He is survived by two sisters, Debra (John) Bonczyk of Weyerhaeuser and Sue (Dennis) Madejski of Chetek and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen; and his brother, Michael R. Zalesny.
A Mass of Christian Burial for George Zalesny, Jr. will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.