Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 1F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 1F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.