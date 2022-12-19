Frank J. Lompa, Jr., 67, of Holcombe, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 30. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Arnold Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 4-7 p.m., at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the church.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
