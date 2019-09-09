Janet Baker, 86, of Ladysmith, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Care and Rehab-Ladysmith from pancreatic cancer.
Janet was born on July 19, 1933, to Forest and Mabel Scott of Chetek. She graduated Normal School and was awarded the opportunity to attend a performing arts school for piano in New York City. She decided to stay with her family.
Janet married Lyle Baker in 1955, and the couple farmed in the hardscrabble area of the Blue Hills for a few years. In 1964, they moved to Silver Bay, Minn., to work for the Reserve Mining Company. From there they moved to Medford to start a successful antique business. In 1974, the family moved to Arizona to continue their antique business. They also purchased a large mobile home/RV park that Janet managed.
She also worked as a waitress and hostess for various businesses. These occupations suited her well because she loved interacting with everyone she met. No one stayed a stranger for long after meeting and talking with Janet.
Janet moved back to Rice Lake in 2000 to care for her mother and to enjoy the northwoods that she had missed for many years. In 2006, she moved to Ladysmith to be closer to her only son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
Janet’s happiest moments were when she was playing the accordion or piano, family get-togethers and going to the casino just so she could visit with others. She was a kind and loving person who never hesitated to help others. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church.
Janet is survived by her son, Douglas (Gina) Baker; her grandchildren, Abigail and Luke as well as numerous cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Forest and Mabel Scott; her sister, Joyce Scott, and husband, Lyle Baker.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith, where a prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m.
