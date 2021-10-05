Helen Eckert, 100, of Bruce, died on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls. She was born on April 30, 1921, in Owensville, Mo., to Jacob and Stella (Sadlek) Folta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Doug Sorenson celebrating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.