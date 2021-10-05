Helen Eckert, 100, of Bruce, died on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls. She was born on April 30, 1921, in Owensville, Mo., to Jacob and Stella (Sadlek) Folta.
Helen married Vernon R. Eckert on Aug. 2, 1941, at St. Joseph’s Church in Chicago Heights, Ill. He preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 2012. Helen lived previously in Portage, Ind., Medina, Ohio, Thornton, Ill., and New Auburn before moving to Bruce.
She was a candy striper at the hospital, was a homemaker (first and best), a church volunteer in Portage, Ind., and worked at Ammunition Container in Harvey, Ill., during WWII. She was a member of St. Ann in Lansing, Ill., St. Francis in Portage, Ind., and St. Mary’s in Bruce.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Al) JaBaay of Bruce; her son, Raymond (Brenda) Eckert of Ohio; six grandchildren, Kimberly Olejniczak, Tim JaBaay, Jill JaBaay, Matthew JaBaay, Tony Eckert and Todd Eckert; nine great-grandchildren, Eric, Jacob, Lucas, Natalie, Madison, Nathan, Carson, J'ME and Taskin and two great-great-grandchildren, Brenna and Quinn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Stella Folta; her husband, Vernon; a daughter and son-in-law Sylvia and Dean Lindsey; three sisters, Joyce, Sylvia and Dolores and her brother Jack.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Doug Sorenson celebrating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce is assisting with the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.