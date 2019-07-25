Patricia Blake

Patricia Ann Blake, 85, of Marquette, Mich., passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at U.P. Health System-Marquette with her loving family at her side. The Blake family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, July 26, from 10 a.m. until noon in the Bishop’s Room of St. Peter Cathedral at 311 W. Baraga Ave., Marquette, Mich., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Cathedral at noon with the Rev. Msgr. Michael Steber officiating and assisted by Deacon Scott Jamieson. A luncheon will immediately follow the Mass in the cathedral hall. Burial will take place at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Ironwood, Mich. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy to honor the memory of Pat are kindly asked to consider St. Peter Cathedral, 311 Baraga Ave., Marquette, MI 49855 or the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2119 Presque Isle Ave., Marquette, MI 49855.