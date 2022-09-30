Timothy Thompson

Timothy N. Thompson, age 55, of New Auburn, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his home.
Tim was born Sept. 29, 1966, to Robert and Elaine (Olson) Thompson at Rice Lake, where he was raised and attended school. He graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1984. He began his love of mechanics at a young age when he got a job with the Honda Shop in Rice Lake. He enjoyed racing cars throughout the years and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and camping.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Randy Thompson.
He is survived by his sons, Dylon and Cody Thompson; grandson, Colten Thompson; brothers, Terry (Rachel) and Perry (Connie) Thompson; sister, Lisa (Robert) Jandrt, as well as many nieces, a nephew and other relatives & friends.
A celebration of life will be held from 4-7p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Cameron.
