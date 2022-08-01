Dianne Gapinski

Dianne Joy Gapinski, 77, and formerly of Bruce, died at her home in Ladysmith on Friday, July 29, 2022, following an 8-year illness with cancer.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1945, in Thornapple Township to Richard and Mildred (Hartinger) Sillman.
Dianne married Henry A. Gapinski on Dec. 21, 1968, in Shell Lake. They began their lives together in Radisson until they built their home in Bruce. Diane and Henry were the owners of Forest Green Lumber Products. She loved gardening, cooking, baking, spending time with her family and going to the casino with her brother, Jerry. She loved her little dog “Snickers”. Dianne was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce.
She is survived by her son, Henry L. Gapinski of Green Bay and her three girls, Heather Von Eschen (Doug Von Eschen) of Las Vegas, Nev., Kimberly Scott (Ryan Scott) of Ontario, Canada and Katie Nelson of Bruce. She is also survived by five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, Graydon Clark; Jenna Clark, Mason Von Eschen, Blake Von Eschen, Dylan Scott, Brooklyn Scott and Kaij Fillion and two brothers, Gerald Sillman of Tony and William (Joy) Sillman of Bruce.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mildred Sillman; her husband, Henry on Oct. 27, 2006; her daughter, Colleen R. Brown and her brother, Donald Sillman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann celebrating. Burial will follow in Murry Cemetery in Exeland. Lunch will follow the burial back at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.