Dianne Gapinski

Dianne Joy Gapinski, 77, and formerly of Bruce, died at her home in Ladysmith on Friday, July 29, 2022, following an 8-year illness with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann celebrating. Burial will follow in Murry Cemetery in Exeland. Lunch will follow the burial back at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.