Herman C. Glotfelty, 97, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at his home in Bruce. Born in Swanton, Md., on March 30, 1926, to Levi and Anna (Steiding) Glotfelty.
Herman was number eight of 10 children.
He served his country in WWII stationed in Germany. Upon his return to civilian life, he went to school in Chicago, Ill., where he met Nadine Johnson from Bruce; they were married on Dec. 17, 1949. They made their home in Bruce, where they raised their five children. Herman was an active member and deacon of the Abundant Life Assembly of God church in Ladysmith.
As a Master Plumber he was the founder/owner of Bruce Plumbing and Heating through which he served his community with his knowledge that he gleaned through the years. Herman never met a stranger and was always ready to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ as well as a new joke.
Herman is survived by his five children, Clarence (Karen) Glotfelty of Weyerhaeuser, Robert (Judy Stefczak) Glotfelty of Bruce, Gwyla (Corey) Blomberg of Bruce, Kayleen Longanecker of Hillsdale and Tracey (Edward)Wardenfelt of Aberdeen, Md. His family grew through the years, adding 19 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Anna Glotfelty; his beloved wife of 67 years, Nadine (Johnson) Glotfelty; all 9 of his siblings and his son-in-law, Rick Longanecker.
Visitation will be held from 1-2:45 p.m., Saturday, June 17, at Abundant Life Assembly of God, Ladysmith. A Military Honor Service will take place at 2:50 p.m. with a Celebration Service following at 3 p.m. officiated by Pastor Bryan Johnson of Abundant Life Assembly of God.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
