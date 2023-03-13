Jean Louise Mead Roberts, 80, of Evans, Colo., passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Jean was born on Sept. 12, 1942, to Earl and Julia Mead in Ladysmith. She grew up on a family farm in Bruce.
On June 12, 1964, Jean married Thomas (Tom) Roberts in Milbank, S.D. The couple lived in Fort Morgan for 14 years, moved to Greeley in 1985 and then to Evans in 1988.
Jean was a homemaker, bookkeeper, truck driver, call center rep and painted traffic lanes. They traveled around the country while working for Steinbecker Bros Trucking Company and later for DSCO. They have seen the sights of Hawaii, London and Wales. She later retired and spent her time hanging out at home reading a good book, chatting with the neighbors and enjoying the company of her cats. She had a great sense of humor.
Jean was predeceased in death by her husband, parents and brothers, Larry and Jim Mead.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Torgersen, Julia Roberts (Brian Ehlers) and Beverly Roberts; grandsons, Jeremy and Justin Ehlers; her brother, John Mead (Jan) and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many, many friends.
So, raise your glass in a toast to Jean to wish her well on her next adventure.
There will not be a service at this time. Donations may be made to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 W 47th Ave., Greeley CO 80634, an organization Jean supported and felt strongly about.
