A celebration of life service for June Pavlik will be held on Saturday, March 20, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 611 First St. S, in Ladysmith. Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m.
June passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the age of 66, after a battle with cancer. Family invite you to celebrate June’s life. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
Family will share favorite stories and remember a life lived to the fullest.
