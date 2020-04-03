Alfred “Dutch” Benik, age 86, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Dutch was born May 8, 1933 to Joseph and Louise (Jasicki) Benik. He was a graduate of Weyerhaeuser High School. He married Janis Preston on Sept. 26, 1953 at Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in Weyerhaeuser. They made their home in the Twin Cities where Dutch worked full time for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and part time at Maddy’s Bowl.
In 1973, the family moved back to Weyerhaeuser and Dutch took over his father’s auto service business. In the early 1980s, Dutch became the owner/operator of Benik Trucking where he worked until his retirement. In his youth, Dutch enjoyed playing football, basketball and especially baseball. He continued playing baseball in his 20s and 30s and his love of baseball continued throughout the rest of his life. He was also an avid bowler for many years.
Dutch is survived by his loving wife, Janis; and their five children, David (Vickie) Benik of Andover, Minn., Judith (the late Kirby) Bullard of Weyerhaeuser, Joni (Pete) Jasicki of Weyerhaeuser, Jeanne Benik (Gary) of Lake Elmo, Minn. and Mickey (Lori) Benik of New Auburn. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Rita Benik of Bruce; brother-in-law, Robert Preston of North Fort Myers, Fla., sister-in-law, Terry Preston of Bellingham, Wash., and his aunt, Mary Clare Frankfourth of Ladysmith. He is further survived by nine grandchildren, Mitch (Carrie) Bullard, Carly (Phil) Grassmann, Charlie (Brittany) Benik, Stanton Jasicki, Dustin Benik, Lexi Prokop (Justin), Joey Benik (Molly), Andy Benik, and Juli Jasicki. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Helen, Harrison, Julian, Mary, and Johnny Bullard, Myles and Quinn Grassmann, Callen Prokop, Aryssa Potter, and Charley Jean Benik.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Robert and Richard “Pat” Benik. He was also preceded in death by sisters-in-law, Irene Benik and Janet Kendzior and brothers-in-law, Bill Preston, Doug Preston and Jim Kendzior. He is also preceded in death by son-in-law, Kirby Bullard; grandson, Josh Prokop and great-granddaughter, Lillian Bullard.
A private memorial mass was held on Friday, April 3 for immediate family.
A memorial service and burial will be announced and held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
Commented