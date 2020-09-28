Harold Van Patter

With our hearts broken, dad passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home in Glen Flora with his family by his side into the arms of Jesus and mom. Harold James Van Patter, 96, was born on July 30, 1924, in Ingram, to James and Helen (Blair) Van Patter.
He graduated from Glen Flora High School in 1941 at the age of 16. On Aug. 4, 1956, he married Virginia Mae Curtis in Trapp, Ky., at Dunaway United Methodist Church. They were married for 39 years until the passing of Virginia on Dec. 12, 1995.
Harold loved playing baseball and basketball. He was a dairy farmer all his life milking his loved guernsey cows until retiring at 82, Sunday School teacher, deacon, village of Glen Flora assessor, was a member of the school board in the 1960s and was the grand marshal of Glen Flora. He loved family and was very inventive in working with farm equipment. He always helped out his neighbors and the community. He was a big influence to all those around him.
He is survived by his children, James (Linda) Van Patter of Beaver Dam, Helen Van Patter of Ladysmith and Peggy (David) Jennerman of Ladysmith; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Tyler, Elizabeth (Andy), Michelle, Jacquie (Tony,) Michael (Kim), Crystal (Jeff) and Jon and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen; wife, Virginia; his grandson, Jeremy John Lew; his brother, Gibson Van Patter and sister, Margaret Schlomann.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 2, at Glen Flora Baptist Church with Pastor Dave Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and then again from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church.
You will be truly missed.
