Harold Van Patter

With our hearts broken, dad passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home in Glen Flora with his family by his side into the arms of Jesus and mom. Harold James Van Patter, 96, was born on July 30, 1924, in Ingram, to James and Helen (Blair) Van Patter. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 2, at Glen Flora Baptist Church with Pastor Dave Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and then again from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church.