Pamela Schmidt

Pamela (Grey) Schmidt, 66, of Apple Valley, Minn., a former resident of Ladysmith, passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, in Apple Valley, the result of a head-on car crash when an on-coming vehicle crossed the center line.
Pam was born on June 5, 1953 in Ladysmith,toEarlGrey, Jr., and Martha (Johnson) Grey. She graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1971.
Pam is survived by her son, Shawn Grey of Los Angeles, Calif.; her mother, Martha Grey of Ladysmith; her sister, Peggy Haase (Jerry) of Eau Claire; her brothers, Buck (Pam) of South Range and Bill (Rhonda) of Ladysmith and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her ebloved dogs, Gracie and Cooper.
She was preceded in death by her dad; her grandparents; her nephew, Chris Grey and many cousins.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later ate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no gathering or luncheon after the service.
