Sandra Roth

Sandra Ann “Sandy” Roth, 70, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. She was born on April 8, 1950 to Robert and Theresa (Benzick) Torbenson.
Sandy married David A. Roth at the Tony Methodist Church in 2004. She loved flowers and gardening and was a master canner. She served three terms on the Rusk County Board, was past president of the Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce, was an owner/operator of Roth Broadcasting for 12 years and was a member of the Ladysmith Church of Christ. She loved traveling with her husband to visit her three military children wherever they were stationed. Sandy and Dave were grand marshals for the annual Northland Mardi Gras in Ladysmith in 2018. She loved her three Boston Terriers, Dude, Bella and Mitty and thought the world of them.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Dave and four sons, Michael Kirby of Menomonie, SGT First Class Terrence (Francis) Roth of Ft. Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, Capt. Douglas Roth of Ft. Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas and Staff SGT Matthew (Kaylene) Roth of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. She is also survived by her daughter, Shannon (Pat) Heintz of Barron; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her brother, Danny (Vivian) Benzick of Colorado Springs, Colo. and her sisters; Jill (John) McDade of Eagan, Minn. and Mary Jo Thompson of Minneapolis, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her yellow lab, Chammie.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Church of Christ, 701 Menasha Ave E, Ladysmith with Donn Schroeder officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9-11 a.m.,Tuesday, at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
