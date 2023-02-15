Richard J. Vojtasek, 63, of Ladysmith, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
