Duane Shellito

Duane L. Shellito died peacefully in the home he shared with his daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Bill Ziegler, on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
Born on Oct. 10, 1938, in DeKalb, Ill., to Ralph and Grace (Tomlinson) Shellito, Duane was the second oldest of four children. After graduating from high school, he married his high school sweetheart, Rita Hansen. He worked as a tool and die maker for several years before becoming a heavy machinery mechanic for Stahl Construction Company in the mid 1970s until his retirement.
Duane had a passion for stock car racing and raced for many years at Bob-Jo Speedway in Sycamore, as well as at several other dirt tracks in northern Illinois. His love for racing continued throughout his lifetime. He was an avid NASCAR fan and followed the races in person and on TV.
His other passion in life was fishing. In 1974, he and Rita bought their dream retirement property on Potato Lake in Rusk County. After retirement, they built the log cabin in the woods that they had always wanted and remained there until Rita’s death in 2020. He was also a long time member of the Buck Lake Sportsman’s Club and loved helping with the projects and fund raisers.
Duane is survived by his daughter, Kim (Bill) Ziegler; grandsons, Austin (Tammy) Tucker and Trent (Katie) Ziegler and four great-grandchildren, Andrew, Natalie, Oliver and Max.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Rita Shellito; two infant children, Dale and Jolene; his parents and three siblings, Patricia Rigby, Ralph Jr. and Linda Larson.
A graveside service will be held at the Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore, Illinois at a later date.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.
