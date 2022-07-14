It is with profound sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of our treasured mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, great-aunt, best friend and inspiration, Agnes Schancer on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the age of 75.
Agnes Runnheim was born on Aug. 20, 1946, to Nikolai and Katherine Runnheim, in Ladysmith. She was raised on a small farm in Hawkins, alongside 11 siblings. It is this upbringing that would come to develop her strong sense of family and curiosity about the world around her.
She would proceed to meet the love of her life, Lyndon Schancer, in 1964. They were married Oct. 9, 1965. They went on to move to Milwaukee seeking opportunity and adventure in the revolutionary decade known as the 1960s. They eventually settled down and moved back to the Northwoods to start a family. Shortly after she would bring two wonderful sons into this world, Bradley and Ryan.
The added responsibility of raising a family and growing up would not subdue her adventurous soul. She would live on to cross state lines, borders of countries and even an ocean to better understand this vast and beautiful world. These adventures would eventually become tales to be told to starry-eyed grandchildren.
In her free time, she spent countless hours on her many hobbies. This included sewing, gardening, quilting, cooking, ATVing, woodburning, camping and a multitude of other endeavors. Over the course of her lifetime she had honed her skills well, and would often be called upon when a pair of jeans was in need of mending or when gardening advice was in need of solicitation.
She retired from JELD-WEN Windows and Doors Hawkins in 2010. As her final chapter was being written, Agnes lived out her days in simple and quiet reflection, though she still remained driven and labored at her life’s work everyday. As I write this conclusion, Agnes’ flower garden is in full bloom, and the workspace at her home is still cluttered with many works in progress. A testament that time waits for no one, even if their cross stitch masterpiece is still in need of threading.
With the final chapter written and published, Agnes will live on in the hearts and minds for the remainder of our days. Throughout her 75 years, she touched the lives and opened the hearts of many, more than she would ever come to understand. With her passing, she leaves behind a legacy of kindness, love, intrigue and wonder that will be rivaled by none for many lifetimes to come.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, Nikolai and Katherine Runnheim; sister, Beverly (Michael) Lazar, Hawkins; brothers, David (the late Nancy) Runnheim, Prentice, Brian Runnheim Hinton W.Va.; daughter, Natalie Ann and an infant daughter.
Agnes is survived by her husband, Lyndon Schancer of Hawkins; sons, Bradley (Jane) Schancer of Hawkins and Ryan (Korrie) Schancer of Victoria Minn.; grandchildren, John Schancer of Eau Claire, Hannah and Wyatt Schancer of Victoria, Minn.; brothers, Norman (Catherine) Runnheim of Kennan, Nick (Pat) Runnheim of Catawba, Ron (the late Florence) Runnheim of Kennan and Wayne (Harriet) Runnheim of Stacy, Minn.; and sisters, Janet (the late Mel) Arndt of Kennan, Carol (Mark) Koski of Marshfield, Shirley (Joe) Rades of Ham Lake, Minn., and Becky (Dennis) Kempen of Kennan.
Graveside services and a celebration of life for friends and family will be announced at a later date. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hawkins.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
