Theresa (Klink) Gerber, 52, of East Troy, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her home.
Theresa was born on April 17, 1970, to Aaron Richard and Shirley Mae (Torke) Klink at Trinity Memorial Hospital in Cudahy. She grew up in Oak Creek, the only girl in a family with six children.
She attended Edgewood Elementary School and St. Matthews School, both in Oak Creek. She later earned a GED and entered the workforce, most recently at Generac in Waukesha.
Theresa experienced many health issues throughout her life, including Hodgkin’s Disease with radiation treatments as a child, and breast cancer as an adult.
Many of her summers were spent Up North in Sawyer County, at the cabin on Blueberry Lake. It was there she swam, fished, and participated in countless unforgettable moments with her family.
Gatherings were special moments to Theresa, always wanting family members to unite for birthdays and holidays.
She had many special companions, starting with her rescue pup, Princess. She would go on to have many more critters in life, most recently her two dogs, Cream Puff and Annie, that helped her through life and her horse, Miranda, that she loved with all her heart.
She married twice, having two children.
Theresa is survived by her sons, Brandon and Joey and special friend, Mike Graf. She is also survived by her siblings, Curt (Holly) of Cheyenne, Wyo., Luke of Ladysmith, Vin (Veronica) of Upper Marlboro, Md., Aaron Jr. of Watertown and Nick of Watertown. She is also survived on her father’s side by her aunt, Carol (William “Bud”-deceased) Gahlman and uncle, Ken Klink, both of Juneau. She is also survived on her mother’s side by her aunts, Sharon and (David-deceased) and Nancy (Ken). She is also survived by her nephew, Matthew. She is further survived by many cousins and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Aaron Klink, Sr., who passed away on July 16, 2021, and her mother, Shirley Klink, who passed away on May 28, 2022. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Vincent and Isabel Klink, of Juneau, and Marvin and Gladys Torke, of Madison. She also was preceded in death on her father’s side by her uncle, Florian “Jack” Klink and her aunt, Karen (Quinn-deceased) Zingsheim and on her mother’s side by aunts Jean (Bob) Johnson and JoAnne Torke.
Theresa was the girl that a family full of boys needed, and so mom wasn’t on her own. She was a trooper to the end. Her smile and spirit lit up a room when she walked through the door, and now she is another Light in Heaven! Memories of her are with us forever. We look forward to seeing her again!
A private celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
