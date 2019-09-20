Edwin Paul Hess, 78, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Lake Manor, after suffering with progressive neurodegenerative disease for 10 years.
Edwin was born to Edward and Elizabeth Hess in Radisson township on Oct. 31, 1941. He belonged to the Lutheran Faith, but did not hold a church affiliation.
Although Edwin suffered from autistic disorder and could not speak, he loved to listen to polka music and attend the sing-alongs at Lake Manor. He loved the time he spent at Wetlake, especially the bus rides.
He is survived by his brothers, Leonard (Jeanine) Hess of Ladysmith and Joe (Elizabeth "Beth") Hess of Chamberlain, S.D. and his sisters, Paulline (Ken) Larson of Marshfield, Zetta (Dennis) Becker of Franklin, Minn. and Alice (Larry) McMillian of Xenia, Ohio.
The family would like to thank everyone for the help they have done for Edwin.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
