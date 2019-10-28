Ray Wachowski

Ray Vincent Wachowski, 76, of Weyerhaeuser, died on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at his home under the care of Lakeview Medical Center Hospice from congestive heart failure. He had been ill since Jan. 2, 2019.
Ray was born on March 3, 1943 in Gary, Ind. to John and Mary (Pocialik) Wachowski. They preceded him in death.
Ray married Judy Carol Wachowski on July 29, 1984 in Chesterton, Ind. He retired from LTV Steel in East Chicago, Ind. where he worked as a steel worker for 35 years. They moved to Rusk County on Sept. 23, 1993. He did maintenance work for Canoe Bay Resort until he retired due to his health. He was a member of the Rusk County snowmobile club, loved fishing, collecting antique cars and he especially loved his babies. He was Catholic.
He is survived by his wife Carol; his son, Steven Ray (Noriko) Wachowski of Cedar Lake, Ind.; his daughters, Tammy Helene O'Connor of Crown Point, Ind. and Raymanda Brooke Wachowski of Menomonie; his grandchildren, Ichiro Wachowski, Michael and Zachary O'Connor, Meghan Williams and Xavier Finazzo; his great-granddaughters, Teagan and Addison O'Connor and his brothers, John (Marlene) Wachowski of Merrillville, Ind., Ronald (Joannie) Wachowski of Indiana and Donald Wachowski of Griffith, Ind.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Father Papi Reddy Yoruva officiating.
Burial was in the church cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Bruce assisted the family.
