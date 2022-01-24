Kim Robert Haas, 70, of Holcombe, ended his 2-year cancer battle on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. His journey into the Northwoods has now begun. He was born on Sept. 25, 1951, in Geneva, Ill., to Lee and Eleanor (Schultz) Haas.
Kim began Haas Decorating business in 1982, and in 2009 moved to Holcombe, where he loved and was content living and working Entwood Golf Course for the past 14 years; his small piece of the woods.
Kim leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Joan (Bartlett) Haas; sister, Susan Haas of Jacksonville, Fla.; sons; Nathaniel of Holcombe, Benjamin (Keri) (Wilmes) of Wheaton, Ill. and Joshua (Shanna) (Bollin) of Glen Ellyn, Ill.; grandchildren, Oscar, Ruby and Logan and extra grandson, Cameron.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lee and Eleanor Haas and his in-laws, Bob and Alyce Bartlett.
Kim is greatly missed by his family and friends. His humor and wit were undeniable.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Arrangements were made by Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith.
