Robin Schaefer

Robin Michelle Schaefer (Elton), age 55, passed away due to Covid related complications on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Auburndale.
Robin was born on Nov. 10, 1966, in Ladysmith, to parents, Sharon and Harold Elton.
Robin is survived by her children, Jessica (David) Cummins, Kaitlyn Schaefer, Demetri Schaefer, Isabel Schafer and Benjamin Schaefer; her parents, Sharon and Harold Elton of Conrath; her siblings, Rocky Elton and Rebecca Bussman and two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Elton and her grandparents, Melvin and Fay Holman and Oliver and Esther Elton.
Robin was a compassionate and loving mother. Her family and friends will always remember her as a kind and faithful soul.
A service will be held for friends and family in May of 2022.
