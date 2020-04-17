Charles Thorpe, Jr., 84, of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith due to complications from a hemorrhagic brain bleed.
Charlie was born on April 15, 1935, in Madison, to Charles and Esther (Herbrand) Thorpe.
He moved to Bruce in 1947 when he was 13 years old. He married Martha Orme on Oct. 28, 1961 in the parsonage of the Church of Christ. He was sales manager for Jump River Electric, retiring in in 1997 and was a board member for the town of Flambeau from 2013-17. He was a member of the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in Pensacola, Fla. from 1957 until 1961.
Charlie is survived by his wife Martha; his sons, Brad (Jackie), David (Alison) and Bruce (Julie); his 10 grandchildren, Scott (Jaylen), Erin (Kenny), Jamie, Molly, Jada, Charlie, Colten, Courtney (Brett), Lizzy and Tori; his great-grandchildren,Brooklynn, Declan and Jaxon and his sister, Audrey Tinder of Ladysmith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Brandi Lee.
A celebration of life will be held at Church of Christ in Ladysmith at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
Commented