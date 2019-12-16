Lois Gerber

Lois Ilene Gerber, 91, died on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Ladysmith Care and Rehab Center.
Lois was born on May 19, 1928, to Charles and Coral Waite. She was the oldest of 10 children. She married, Herman Gerber on Sept. 29, 1947. Together they had eight children.
Lois spent her entire life in Exeland. She loved her little village. She was an avid baseball fan and seldom missed any baseball games in Exeland from Little League to the adult team. She attended First Lutheran Church in Exeland and was very strong in her faith and proud of her church community.
She was an active member of the Exeland Area Business Association and gave freely of her time and was generous with her donations to the community.
Lois was always ready to travel wherever anyone wanted to take her. She always put family before herself.
Lois is survived by her sons, Gary (Cindy), Don (Therese), Jim (Janet), Rick (Marge) and Dave (Patty) and her daughters, Marna (Neal) Halberg and Mahala (Todd) Earnhart. She is also survived by her 22 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman; son Pat; granddaughter, Haley Ann and daughter-in-law, Sherry Gerber.
She touched many lives and will be missed by all that knew her.
The funeral was held on Friday, Dec. 12, at Nathaniel Lutheran Church in Bruce.
Burial followed after the funeral at Exeland Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
