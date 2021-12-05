Virginia Witkiewicz

Virginia C. Witkiewicz, 70, of Bruce, died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. She was born on Sunday, Dec. 19, 1950, to Earl and Dorothy (Wahl) Chandonais.
Virginia married James Witkiewicz on July 3, 1969, in Milwaukee. They moved to Bruce in June 1974. She worked at Conwed/Owens Corning in Ladysmith. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, baking and traveling. She loved family get-togethers at the cabin, painting ceramics and joking and having a good time with friends and family. Virginia was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; her daughter, Shatina (Brian) Stevens of Barnum, Minn.; her son, Michael Witkiewicz (fiancé Kristi Huston) of Barron; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Theresa (Bruce) Nelson of Buffalo, Minn. and Lisa Witkiewicz of Waconia, Minn. and two brothers, Clifford (Beth) Chandonais of Wisconsin Rapids and Dale (Lorrie) Chandonais of Adams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Dorothy Chandonais and her sisters, Janette Johnston and Linda Chandonais.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.