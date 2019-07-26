Shirley Adams

Shirley Maxine Adams, 73, Phillips, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Shirley was born on April 12, 1946 in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Elmer and Lillie (Tromp) Adams. She spent her early childhood in Norridge, Ill. and attended James Giles Grammar School. Her family then moved to Hawkins, where she attended Hawkins Grade School and high school and graduated in 1963.

During her time growing up, she loved to sing, listen to rock and roll, attend dances and had the opportunity to work alongside her mother at her mother's café, Lil's Sandwich Shop. After graduation, she returned to Chicago and worked at United Insurance Company. She married Richard J. Kruppe on April 25, 1964 in Ingram. They had two children and later divorced. In 1974 they returned to Wisconsin and lived in Kennan.

Shirley worked several years as a teacher's aide for the Kennan/Catawba Grade Schools. She later worked for Norco Windows, Hawkins, in the invoicing department and lastly for Marquip/BW Paper Systems, Phillips, in the order entry/customer service department until her retirement.

She was confirmed Lutheran in Hawkins, became a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Kennan and most recently a member of The Victory Christian Center in Phillips.

Shirley was a loving mother. She cherished her friends and family, her dogs, grand dogs, and enjoyed traveling to San Diego and Las Vegas, singing, listening to music and watching old movies.

Shirley is survived by her son, Edward Kruppe, Kennan; her daughter, Kristina “Tina” (Clayton) Timmers, Phillips; her sisters, Carol (Harry) Muszynski, San Diego, Calif. and Virginia “Ginny” (Terry) Nelsen, Denmark and by a half-brother, Robert Adams.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Adams.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, at Victory Christian Center in Phillips with Pastor Jason Thomas officiating. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from noon until the time of services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlfuneralhome.com Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.