John Jenness, 68, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home from cancer.
He was born to Robert and Dorothy (Vantreese) Jenness on March 29, 1952, in Stanley. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1972 (Vietnam 1971-1972) and the Army Reserve until he was honorably discharged on Oct. 7, 1979. He worked in the boiler room at Pope & Talbot paper mill.
John fulfilled his dream of becoming a pilot on Jan. 18, 1981, when he completed his solo flight at the Rusk County Airport. He purchased his own aircraft shortly after becoming a pilot. He enjoyed spending time riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was passed down by his father, and cooking his famous flapjacks and pies for the holidays. John’s world revolved around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved them all very much. He was always supportive and taught numerous valuable life lessons. This man loved and he loved hard, with his whole heart. He was always there for his family, even after he became ill in November 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Buck); son, Jason (Laura); granddaughters, Kelsie Sprague and McKenzie Malaise; grandsons, Gavyn Jenness, Connor Franson, Emmett Jenness and Dane Jenness; great-grandsons, Caiden Jenness and Zach Sprague; great-granddaughters, Harmony Sprague and Brooklyn Sprague; three brothers; four sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
He was followed in death by his sister, Kathy Pugh, just hours after his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Dorothy and brother, Roger.
His brother Harold (Debbie) Jenness arranged for the services with the Veterans Office.
Per John’s request there will be no formal funeral services.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
