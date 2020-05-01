Phillip W. Gleason, 82, of Ladysmith, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home.
Phil is survived by his children, Gary Gleason of Ladysmith, Don (Lisa) Gleason of Ladysmith and Chris (Howard) Ewer of Ladysmith and grandchildren, LeeAnn Ewer of Mackinaw City, Mich. and Joseph Ewer, Craig Ewer Ewer and Jacob Ewer, all of Ladysmith, and Kayla (Tyler) Nazarenus of Chetek. He is also survived by his special great-granddaughter, Svea Nazarenus of Chetek.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Gleason; his mother, Dorothy Gleason; his sister, Angel Harriet Gleason and his wife of 48 years, Judy Gleason.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Commented