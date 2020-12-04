Barbara Frafjord

Barbara R. (Boortz) Frafjord, age 83, of Whitefish Bay, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Lakewood Alzheimer’s Care Center in Brookfield.
Barbara was born June 30, 1937, to John (Bud) and Vera (Tallman) Boortz, of Cameron, where she was raised and attended school. After graduating from Cameron High School, she attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Hollywood, Calif. and Waldorf College in Iowa. She worked for the Lutheran church in Duluth, Minn., before she was married.
Once married, she worked as a secretary for Shorewood High School. Barbara enjoyed spending time with the family, had many memories at her father’s cabin and was a life-long believer in Christ.
Barbara leaves to celebrate her memory, sons, Bruce (Cara) Frafjord of Stillwater, Minn. and Brent (Sheila) Frafjord of Sussex, daughter, Brenda (Gary) Dearth of Bourbonnais, Ill.; nine grandchildren; her sister, Karen Mueller as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob on Feb. 27, 2005; her brother, John Boortz and brothers-in-law, Ray Frafjord, Charles Frafjord and Paul Mueller.
A celebration of life will be held at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Cameron at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, with Rev. Guy Redfield officiating. Barbara will be laid to rest at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron following the service.
There will be a Zoom Meeting open during the ceremony to allow those at home to attend. The family would love any stories or memories of their mother, Barb. If you are willing to share a story or memory, please forward it to the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Chetek Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron & Dallas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.