Barbara Frafjord

Barbara R. (Boortz) Frafjord, age 83, of Whitefish Bay, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Lakewood Alzheimer’s Care Center in Brookfield. A celebration of life will be held at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Cameron at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, with Rev. Guy Redfield officiating. Barbara will be laid to rest at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron following the service.