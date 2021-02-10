Robert Cowin

Robert D. “Bob” Cowin, 88 of Ladysmith, died on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at his home under the care of Hope Hospice.
A great poet once said, “People will remember how you make them feel”. People who knew Bob have fond memories. He tried to be kind to all in his work and volunteering endeavors.
He loved acting and directing at the LaPorte Little Theatre in Indiana. He helped design the Salvation Army Citadel in East Chicago, Ind. He then moved to Wisconsin where he ran the food pantry for many years. He was a member of the Friends of the Library in East Chicago and he started the Friends of the Library in Ladysmith.
Back in the 1980s he helped renovate the Miner Theater in Ladysmith, and he put together a grand re-opening ceremony with talent performing from all over Rusk County.
Bob loved driving the bus for special needs kids and he kept in touch with some of them through the years. He was a school board member at Flambeau and briefly at Ladysmith. Bob received a Sunshine Award for being a volunteer bus driver for the Rusk County Nursing Home. He did so much more, he cared for so many.
At his home in the woods in Glen Flora, he loved to feed and watch the wildlife. He liked to see all the different birds he could attract, and when they perched on his hand for seed, he was thrilled.
Bob was married to Betty, and to his late wife, Maida. He loved his kids more than he could say, Linda, Patti, Robbie and Laura, stepson Jason, and foster kids, Jay, Kim and Donald. This family included sisters, Bonnie and Margaret; late brothers, Ron and Bill; grandchildren, Susan, Craig, Isaac and Abel; great-grandson, Ever and nephews and nieces galore.
His friends were dear gems to him. He will be missed. Please know that whenever you think of him, he will be right there, nestled safely in your heart, wanting chocolate and peanut butter.
It was Bob’s wishes that there be no services at this time.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
