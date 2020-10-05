Frannie Gryga

Frannie Louise Gryga (Thorpe) gained her heavenly wings on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. She left us far too soon but passed peacefully at her residence at Ladysmith Care & Rehab Nursing Home.
She was born in Ladysmith on Oct. 19, 1956, to Warren and Bette Thorpe (Simmons). Growing up, she was known for her fun and adventurous spirit. She was a friend to all, and never was one to hold a grudge or ill will for anyone.
Frannie met her first husband, Roland E. Dent, in the year of 1981. Together they had four children, Justin, Daren, Kala and Selah. Frannie and her husband tended a farm together, which is where Frannie’s love for animals really shined. She loved all types of animals including horses, dogs, cows, cats, chickens and especially pigs.
Frannie loved to talk to people and build long lasting friendships with the people around her. She prioritized the things that brought her the most joy, including feeding her birds, putting together puzzles, watching Days of our Lives and most of all, spending time with her family. She loved making her loved ones around her happy. Her humor, quick wit and ability to tell such animated stories were just a few of the many wonderful things she was known for.
Frannie’s love for life was something to be awed for. To have known her was to know true love and freedom. She was not afraid of anything, and never worried of the future. Her strength was unparalleled, and she overcame every obstacle and curveball life had to throw at her. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Frannie is survived by her children, Justin Dent of Ladysmith, Daren Dent of Chetek and Selah (Jeff) Geneman of Chetek; grandchildren, Kaidence Dent of Osseo, Karsen Dent of Ladysmith, Aubree Geneman of Chetek and Tessa Geneman of Chetek; brother, Elmer (Barb) Thorpe of Altoona; sisters, Ginny (Michael) Campbell of DePere, Barbie (Jim) Mabie of Kennan and LuAnn Gryga of Kennan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren Thorpe and Bette Thorpe; brothers, Richard Thorpe and Stewart Thorpe; and daughter, Kala Dent.
Services will be held to celebrate Frannie’s life at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating, with visitation between 10-11 a.m. A private family burial will be held later that evening.
