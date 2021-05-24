Donna Kupferschmidt

Donna Lou Kupferschmidt (nee Kuchta), 57, went home to her precious Jesus on Thursday, May 20, 2021 after succumbing to Stage 4 metaplastic, metastatic, triple negative breast cancer. This cancer might have won the battle, but Donna won the war.
Donna was born on Sept. 19, 1963, to John and Amy Lucile Kuchta (nee Teele). Donna grew up on a farm near Conrath. As the youngest of 11 children, she had to fight for a place in the family. And a fighter she was. In the last years of her life, her fight was for her precious savior, Jesus Christ; that all shall know Him and none shall perish. “To God be the glory” was her mantra. Donna was very bold in her faith, proclaiming the truth and love of Jesus Christ.
After graduating from the Flambeau High School, Donna attended UW-Whitewater for two years, then finished her bachelor’s degree in journalism at UW-Eau Claire. While there, she sewed costumes for the Theater Department. She continued her sewing, most recently sewing head coverings for cancer patients. After college she held several jobs, including serving an apprenticeship as an Electrical Mechanic for the city of Milwaukee, earning her Journeyman’s credentials.
Donna served as the project manager while building their homes in the Lake Puckaway area. Donna was also a substitute teacher in the Montello and Princeton school districts. There was nothing she would not tackle. Donna also volunteered at the nursing home, hospice and the animal shelter, sharing her faith.
Donna enjoyed working her beautiful gardens, running, bike riding, camping, hiking, traveling and enjoying anything outdoors.
Donna is survived by her loving husband, Marty; two cats, Harmony and Symba; brothers, Darrell (Cheri) Kuchta, Ken (Barb) Kuchta, Don Kuchta and Mike Kuchta; sisters, Joanne (Duane) Phetteplace, Sue (Bob) Szotkowski, Dorothy (Gary) Guns, Janet Baughman and Dianne (Phil) Verdegan and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law; mother-in-law; sister, Jean Lund and brother-in-law, Kevin Baughman.
Funeral services will be held at the North Scott Baptist Church in Pardeeville, on Friday, May 28. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. with the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Donna’s last prayer for everyone is John 17:3. “Now this is eternal life: that they may know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom you have sent.”
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Donna’s favorite charities: Little Orphans Animal Rescue in Montello and Feline/Canine Friends, Inc. in Westfield.
