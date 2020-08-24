Bette Kainz, 53, of Medford, passed away at her daughter Brianna’s home, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born Jan. 16, 1967, in Ladysmith, to the late Roxie (Stout) Wester and Dennis Lelm of Glen Flora. After graduating from Bruce High School, she attended Northcentral Technical College, becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant. For many years she worked in post surgical care at Wausau Hospital. Bette loved her job and had to leave her career early due to her lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis. On May 26, 2001, Bette married Douglas Kainz in Ladysmith. They made their home in Medford.
Bette was an animal lover and enjoyed her cats and dog, Benji. Some of her pastimes included going to garage sales, canning vegetables, gardening and helping sell tickets at several Edgar sporting events. Two of her favorites were taking random car rides with Douglas and teaching her girls, Brianna and Bethany, how to embroider.
Survivors include her husband, Douglas of Medford; father, Dennis Lelm of Glen Flora; step-father, Bryce Wester of Bruce; her daughters, Brianna Pelch of Wausau and Bethany Zellner of Edgar; sister, Bonnie (Mike) Tully of Spring Valley; brother, Mike Lelm of Oregon and her step-brothers, David (Heidi) Sepanski and Brad (Angie) Sepanski, all of Glen Flora.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Roxie Wester and her sisters, Beverly and Tracey Lelm.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28, at Highland Community Church, 1005 N. 28th Ave., Wausau with Pastor Duane Hamilton officiating. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services. Face masks are required and social distancing will occur. Services will be livestreamed beginning at 1:50 p.m. and may be viewed at the bottom of Bette’s obituary on www.helke.com.
