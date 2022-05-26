Thomas “Bear” Jiskra, 70 of Tony, died Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center - Eau Claire after four years battling cancer. He was born on September 20, 1951, in Ladysmith to Edward and Leona (Dicus) Jiskra.
He married Charlotte Elwood in Chetek, Wis.
He loved hunting and fishing. He shot on a pool league for many years and threw horseshoes. He loved sports, especially the Green Bay Packers. He was Catholic.
Bear is survived by his wife Charlotte, son Tom Jiskra, Jr. (Squeak) of Tony, daughter Tammy ‘Stender’ Danziesen of Downsville, Wis., 1 grandson DJ Jiskra, 1 brother Ben and Darla Jiskra of Bruce, 1 sister Patty and Tom Olson of Ladysmith, step-children Pat and Cindy Washa of Las Vegas, Nev., and Sam and Christy Washa of Dallas, Tex., 1 sister-in-law Elizabeth Jiskra of Sheldon and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers; Gerard, Edward and Matthew and a sister Eloise.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Sheldon with Fr. Sunil Kumar Thumma officiating. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.