Dolores Sammons

Dolores Mae Sammons, 96, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
She was born on May 28, 1925, in Minneapolis, Minn. to Erik and Freda Peterson.
Dolores attended school in Minneapolis, Minn., and Sheldon. She married Richard Lee Sammons on Feb. 16, 1946 in Chesterfield, N.C., after Richard finished his enlistment in the Army Air Corp. The couple shared three children, moving from Ladysmith to Aumsville, Ore. in 1991. Sadly, Richard passed away on June 27, 2016.
Dolores was a homemaker taking care of the family. Her hobbies included her love for rock hounding, geology, traveling in their motorhome and taking pictures of their travels.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Erik and Freda Peterson; her sister, Corinne, and their daughter Kristine Grunseth.
Dolores is survived by siblings, Richard Peterson and Linda Peterson; her sons, Erik (Pamela) Sammons of Clarkrange, Tenn. and Mark Sammons of Salem, Ore.; and grandchildren, Richard (Susan) Ludwig of Birchwood, Christian (Maria) Sammons of Stayton, Ore., Rachel (Brad) Roshak of Forest Grove, Ore., Adam (Laura) Grunseth of Corvallis, Ore. and Samuel (Jenna) Grunseth of Portland, Ore.
No services will be held at this time.
North Santiam Funeral Service of Stayton, Ore. is assisting the family with the arrangements.
