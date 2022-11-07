Fred C. Mayer, 81, of Ladysmith, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Meadowbrook at Bloomer.
Fred was born on April 22, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., to Charlie and Helen (Pobanz) Mayer. He later moved to the Ladysmith area in 1946.
He is survived by his son, Todd E. Mayer of Ladysmith; brother, Gerald (Tina) Mayer of Oklahoma and extended family and many friends.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Helen Mayer; life partner, Marguerite Bentley and ex-wife, Patty Mayer.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2023.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
