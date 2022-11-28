Sherrill Canfield

Sherrill Faith Canfield (Sternitske) was born in New London on Sept. 14, 1944, but grew up in Oshkosh where she made and cherished many fond memories.
Later on in life she moved to Ladysmith to start a family. She passed comfortably at home on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in the company of family after a heroic battle with cancer. She was a loving, caring, selfless mother, wife, friend, and so much more to so many people.
Early in life she toured the United States with a choir, she was a graduate of Faith Baptist Bible College with a B.S. in Music & Christian Education. She worked as a switchboard receptionist at Rusk County Memorial Hospital for 29 years. After retiring she found herself working at Walmart as a Fitting Room Associate. Sherrill always took great pride in her work making sure to share her smile and warmth with everyone she met, passing out chocolate to coworkers and always lending a helping hand.
If times ever got tough, you could count on her to make sure you were well fed and that you felt like part of her family.
She is survived by her husband Darnell Canfield, her daughter and son-in-law Jayme and Tyler Racoma, her brother and sister-in-law Gareth and Marion Sternitske, her nieces and nephew; Gail Schneider, Sherri Tirpe, and Brian Sternitske, along with her several grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, a large extended family and many friends who will all miss her dearly.
There will be a celebration of life at the Ladysmith Baptist Church on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2 P.M.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
