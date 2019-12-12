Ronald Grzeszkowiak

Ronald A. Grzeszkowiak, 85, passed away peacefully at Heritage Senior Living Community in Middleton on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Ronald was born on Dec. 16, 1933, to Frank and Martha Grzeszkowiak in Chicago, Ill. He attended St. Stanislaus and St. Hyacinths schools and Weber High School. He volunteered for the Army serving three years as a paratrooper during the Korean War, (1951-53) He made 23 jumps.
Ron worked as a photographer for Peter Pan studios. He eventually opened his own professional photography labs and services. He also started Buddies Pizza on Austin and Belmont avenues in Chicago. Eventually he opened Professional Photo Graphic labs one hour photo lab and began The Home Brew in St. Charles, Ill.
After his wife passed away, Ron retired and moved to Sheldon, where he could fish to his heart’s content. He was active in York-Kolar American Legion Post 316, and was the 12th District Commander from 1999-2001. He created a Wall of Honor at the Sheldon Community Center from 2012-16 with over 400 veteran pictures hanging on the wall.
In 1999, he met Jolanta Micke (the love of his life) at a polka dance, and they were married in 2000. Ron was a hunter, fisherman (especially in Devil’s Lake, N.D. and was a member of the Miller Dam Lake Association, where he was an officer for many years.) He was a master woodworker making beautiful furniture out of oak and taught many grandchildren the trade. In 2017 they moved to Middleton/Madison area. They belong to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Ron was at Heritage Senior Living/Memory Care.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Jolanta and children, Anita (Tim Coletta) Floyd of Columbia, S.C., Karen (Ralph) Bormann of St. Charles, Ill., Mark (Kary) Grzeszkowiak of Schaumburg, Ill. and Julia (Jim) Grzeszkowiak-Batjes of St. Charles, Ill. He is also survived by his stepsons, Tim (Sandy) Micke of Aniwa and David (Michele) Micke of Louisville, Ky. and his grandchildren, Luke Bormann, Zach, Marisa, Brian and Samson Grzeszkowiak, Skylar Grzeszkowiak. He is further survived by step-grandchildren, Kestutis Micke, Samantha Micke and McKenna Micke, Lauren Micke; his great-granddaughter, Riley Quinn Bormann and his sister, Betty (Ron) Gonka of Sugar Grove, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy; his parents, Frank and Martha Grzeszkowiak and two brothers in infancy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman with Father Vijay officiating. Visitation is from 9-11 am. Pallbearers will be the grandchildren.
Plombon Funeral Service-Gilman is serving the family.
In Lieu of flowers, please send donations in Ron’s name to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Miller Dam Lake Association in Gilman and American Legion-York Kolar Post 316, Sheldon. A special thanks to Agrace Hospice Care and the nurses and staff of Heritage Middleton for their extraordinary care. You were all so special to us.
