William "Billy" Konvicka, 54, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, while in his home in Weyerhaeuser.
Billy is survived by his wife, Annemarie Konvicka (Scapardine); his two sons, Jacob William Konvicka and Joshua Gabriel Konvicka; and his father, William ‘Bill’ Konvicka.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Davidson, and his mother, Lillian Salvino (Gregus).
William Jay Konvicka was born in Chicago, Ill., on Feb. 24, 1967, to William Konvicka and Lillian Gregus. On Aug. 13, 1986, he married his high school sweetheart, Annemarie. After spending 27 years of his life living in the Chicago area, Billy and Annemarie moved to Weyerhaeuser, where they moved into and renovated a family home. Living in Weyerhaeuser, Billy and Annemarie welcomed their two sons Jacob (20) and Joshua (16). In 2005, he joined Waste Management as the plant manager for the Timberline Trails Landfill Gas to Energy Plant located in Weyerhaeuser. Later in 2009, he was promoted to regional manager, covering most of the Midwest. Billy was so proud of his family and career at Waste Management.
Billy was a passionate father, husband, friend, and so much more to many people. In all things and for all people, Billy proved a selfless, caring, hardworking attitude. Billy also did everything in his life with his infectious humor. He had a special way of making a sincere connection with all the people he crossed paths with.
Billy was always helping the people in his life, expecting nothing in return. He will forever be remembered as a genuine, big-hearted and hardworking man.
If you knew Billy, he could either be found outside in his garage working on whatever he could find to keep himself busy, with Annemarie cheering for their two boys at their football games, or doing anything related to hunting and fishing. Talking to whoever would listen about his latest hunting & fishing purchases or what he planned on buying next to support those activities was also one of his favorite pastimes.
William "Billy" Konvicka will be deeply missed by the fortunate people that had the opportunity of knowing him. The next time you wear your Carhartt, think extra of our Billy and wear it proudly.
A visitation will occur from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17, before the memorial service at the funeral home.
Flowers, donations, and condolences may be offered at www.nash-jackan.com/obituary/william-billy-konvicka.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.