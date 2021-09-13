William Konvicka

Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.