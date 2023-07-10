Elynda Van Wey, 86, of Conrath, died on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Weston. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 15, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church with Rev. Christopher Martin officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, July 14, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and also beginning at 10 a.m., Saturday, at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later date.