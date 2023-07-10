Elynda Van Wey, 86, of Conrath, died on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Weston.
She was born on Nov. 12, 1936, in Ladysmith, to Lyle and Helen (Fischer) Nelson.
She is survived by her longtime companion; Stanley Wojtysiak of Conrath; four sons, Kim (Cheryl) Beres of Florissant, Colo., Kevin (Teresa) Beres of Weyerhaeuser, Kelvin Beres of Chippewa Falls and Gaylord (Melissa Zajec) Van Wey, Jr. of New Richmond; her daughter, Gaylynn (Benjamin) Johnson of Cameron; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her brother, Leonard (Jessi) Nelson of Tony; her sister, Shirley Simonson of Cameron and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Eugene Nelson, Delbert Nelson and Darwin Nelson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 15, at Glen Flora Lutheran Church with Rev. Christopher Martin officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, July 14, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and also beginning at 10 a.m., Saturday, at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
