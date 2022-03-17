Frank Beer, Sr. passed away on Nov. 15, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan.
Frank was born on Sept. 11, 1939, in Milwaukee, to his parents, Frank and Barbara Beer. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in Milwaukee in 1958. Frank spent six months on active duty with the U.S. Army and the next 20 years in the Army Reserves.
Frank met his wife, Margery (Melk), and they married on April 18, 1959. They bought their first grocery store in Berlin. He subsequently owned grocery stores in Dousman, Ladysmith and Woodruff, in Wisconsin, and Danville, Kent. He also owned a hardware store, Sears Catalog store and a RadioShack Franchise in Ladysmith.
Upon his retirement he moved to Kaukauna and later to Gold Canyon, Ariz., where he spent 17 wonderful years. The past year has been spent in Manhattan, Kan., where he lived with his son, Frank, and daughter in-law, Jan.
The joy of Frank’s life was his family. He and his wife, Margery, were married 62 years. They spent the bulk of their family years in Ladysmith where he became a very active member of the community. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish and practiced his Catholic faith daily.
Frank is survived by his wife, Margery; children, Frank (Jan Bricco), Tom, Kathy Hammond (John) and Joel. He is also survived by six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Barbara (Wendelberger); sisters, Virginia (Beck) and Eleanor (Zimmerman); sons, Mark and Michael and daughter in-law, Jacqueline (Joel).
A celebration of life has been scheduled for Frank from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, April 30, at Hidden Waters Golf Course in Waupaca. Please RSVP to: beerman2951@yehoo.com by April 15, 2022 if you plan to attend.
