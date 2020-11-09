June Garstka

June Lois Garstka, 89, of Ladysmith, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith due to COVID-19.
June was born on June 23, 1931, in Berwyn, Ill., to Fred and Edna (Fiegenbaum) Kerbs. She married Joseph Garstka on Nov. 4, 1950. Joe died on April 21, 1968, in a plane crash in Ladysmith.
After working many jobs throughout the years, she enjoyed being “Grandma” at the Ladysmith Elementary School the best. She always enjoyed what she called “her kids.” They called her Grandma June and some of those now-grown kids still do.
In June’s younger years her husband, Joe,shared his talent for music with his accordion in the community. June would never miss the chance to go with and sing and dance all night long.
Music, friends, kids and most of all, family, were such a joy and huge part of her life. Her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids are what she said gave her the reason to keep on living.
In June’s 89 years, she has touched so many lives, from opening up her home for people that needed a place to live to taking in foster children as well.
Her witty and sassy sense of humor, her down to earth attitude, her ability to enjoy having fun, her stubborn attitude that was beyond cute and her bravery and love that was never ending are the examples and paths she created for the rest of us to follow.
June is survived by her son, Bryan (friend, Janet) Garstka of Ladysmith and daughters, Jody Junk of Ladysmith and Wendy (Larry) Zehner of Bruce. He is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Kevin, Kyle, LeAnn, Jay, Jes, Angie, Melissa, Quinn, Bridgit, Shuree and Shyann, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; her parents; three brothers, Howard, Ralph and Glen and two sisters, Marilyn and Carol. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Diana Garstka; son-in-law, David Junk and a baby granddaughter, Bobbi Sue Ludvik.
The family wishes to thank Ladysmith Care Community for the wonderful care and home they gave our mom for so many years, and to Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith for being by her side when we couldn’t. The family also wishes a forever grateful thank you to Dr. Katie, a doctor with such dedication and heartfelt compassion, calling us 2 or 3 times a day to let us know how it was going and walking us through mom’s journey. You were needed in this community. Thank you!
A funeral service was held for the family with Rev. Craig Zandi officiating. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
