Timothy Davis

Timothy J. Davis, age 51, Barron, passed away with family at his bedside on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, due to complications from diabetes and COPD.
Despite his many health issues, Tim found solace in fishing, playing cribbage, caring for his dog, Basil. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Tim is survived by siblings, Harold (Katie) of Clayton, Suzie Davis-Reuber (Tim) of Exeland, Chris Rathbun (Danny-deceased) of Eagan, Minn., Patrick of Minneapolis, Minn., Debbie Coats (Rick) of Madison, Greg Davis (Lori) of Ladysmith and Mina Davis of Blanchardville. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces; his dog, Basil and many good friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barb; parents, Ross and Barb Davis and siblings, Eddie (Joette) of New Richmond and Marsha Davis Busch (Tim) of Osceola.
Tim wishes were for his family and friends to gather for a celebration of life picnic which will be held June 6, next year, in Exeland.
